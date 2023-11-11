Kargil hosts Ladakh Taekwondo Champ

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 11: The 2nd UT Ladakh Taekwondo Championship, held under the banner of Ladakh Taekwondo Association, concluded at Indoor Stadium Kargil.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Balasaheb Suse was the chief guest, while Maqbool Hussain, Superintendent Engineer (SC) PHE&IFC was guest of honour. Both the distinguished guests felicitated the medal winners.

The DC Kargil assured the association of help in promoting the talent at the village level by way of giving exposure to those talented stuff.

Incharge DYSSO Kargil, Mohd Yousuf; general secretary Ladakh Kho Kho Association, Syed Mehraj Uddin Shah and Murtaza Ali (British Paints) were special guests.

Earlier, around 110 participants from different parts of Ladakh participated in the UT Ladakh Championship.