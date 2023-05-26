Kabaddi, Volleyball events held at Miran Sahib

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 26: Organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), Kabaddi and Volleyball events for non-students held at Miran Sahib Zone as part of the ongoing Inter Panchayat Anti Narcotic campaign in district Jammu.

The participants and other distinguished guests welcomed by Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Miran Sahib, Rakesh Kakar amidst details of the day-long event. The participants in this competition represented different Panchayats.

Sarpanch Kotli Shah Dola, Badri Nath Sharma was the chief guest, who appreciated the efforts of DYSS in mobilising the energies of the youth in right direction. He further said only youth can help make the society drug free. The competition officiated by the panel of experts led by activity incharge, Hardeep Kour (PEM) of Government Girls High School Simbal.