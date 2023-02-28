Juvenile apprehended for sexual assault on minor boy in Sunderbani

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

RAJOURI, FEB 27: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district on Monday claimed to have arrested a juvenile for alleged sexual assault on a minor boy in Sunderbani area in the district.

In an official statement, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that on 24 Feb a resident of Sunderbani lodged a written complaint at police station Sunderbani stating therein that at around 04 PM her minor son (name withheld), aged 05 years, was playing on rooftop of the house.

In the meantime, one juvenile (details withheld) who happens to be her neighbour’s son came there and took her minor son to his nearby house, he said.

There, the juvenile committed carnal intercourse with her minor child and fled away from the spot, said SSP.

Sensing nature and sensitivity of crime, immediately case FIR No.11/2023 under section 5 (m) /06 POCSO Act, 377/IPC was registered at PS Sunderbani.

Different police teams were constituted to apprehend the juvenile and on the basis of human as well as technical intelligence, several raids were conducted at different places, he added.

Finally, the juvenile was apprehended from a suspected hideout as he was continuously changing his locations and trying to dodge police, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said adding that the juvenile was apprehended within 24 hours after committing the heinous crime.

Juvenile is a vagabond type of character who used to flee towards Punjab, Haryana after indulging in mischief and there are several complaints against him already and he was apprehended very timely otherwise he would have escaped outside the UT of J&K, police said.

SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam also said that parents are advised to keep a check on the negative activities of their children which if reprimanded, correctly and timely can avoid major crimes at a later stage.