Justice NK Singh Sworn In As 36th Chief Justice Of High Court Of J&K And Ladakh

JAMMU : Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was today sworn in as 36th Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in an impressive ceremony held at Convention Centre here. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Chief Justice. On the occasion, the warrant of appointment was read out by Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem. The sworn in ceremony was attended by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri and their spouses. The sworn in ceremony was also graced by D.C. Raina, Advocate General; Vishal Sharma, DSGI Jammu; Tahir Shamsi, DSGI, Kashmir; former Judges of the High Court, Senior designated Advocates, Government Advocates, M.K. Bhardwaj, President HCBA; alongwith other office bearers, Advocates, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu; M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; other Registry officers as well as Senior Judicial officers. Among other dignitaries who attended the oath ceremony included spouse of Chief Justice Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Brara; daughters Ms. Vasundhara Nongmeikapam and Ms. Vatsala Nongmeikapam; mother Mrs. Gomati Devi Nongmeikapam and mother-in-law Mrs. Kamlesh Rani, besides close relatives and friends. The ceremony was live streamed on YouTube and was also attended physically by the dignitaries and the senior officers/officials of the UT Administration including Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Director General of Police, Law Secretary and other officers. Later, the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh was given ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, at Jammu. He was warmly received and welcomed by sitting judges of the High Court, Registrar General, Registrar Vigilance, Registrar Rules, Registrar Judicial, Jammu, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Registrar (I.T.), Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Joint Registrar Judicial, Jammu and Srinagar, besides, other Registry Officers, personal staff of the Chief Justice and other staff members of the High Court. Subsequently, the Chief Justice, interacted with the officers of the Registry and other staff members.