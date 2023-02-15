Justice N Kotiswar Singh Sworn In As Chief Justice Of High Court Of J&K And Ladakh

JAMMU, Feb 15: Justice N Kotiswar Singh was on Wednesday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh here, officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice N Kotiswar Singh at a ceremony.
