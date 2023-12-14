JU’s PG men bag Badminton trophy

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

, Dec 14: The combined side of Post Graduate (PG) Departments of University of Jammu today bagged the men's title trophy in the annual inter-college Badminton tournament which was organised by the Department of on JU Campus, here.

In the title clash, PG defeated Government Degree College (GDC) Udhampur 3-2. Third place went to Government College of Engineering and (GCET), who beat GDC Gaghwal 2-0.

The final witnessed besides others by Director Sports, JU, Dr Dawood Baba, Vikas Karlopia, Richa Mandla, Manjeet Kotwal and Bagh Ali.

The entire competition officiated by the technical penal including Sat Pal Sharma, Jeevan Lal, Shivam Gupta and Ravish Vaid.

 

