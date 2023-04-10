Junaid Mattu resigns as youth president Apni Party

Srinagar, Apr 10 : Junaid Azim Mattu on Monday tendered his resignation from Youth President, Apni Party.

In a tweet Mattu said, “Have tendered my resignation as the Youth President of @Apnipartyonline. I thank Party President @AltafBukhari01 Sb for this responsibility and also extend gratitude to the @YouthJKAP team,”.

Mattu further said “With all humility at my command, I extend my full support to my successor and the party”.

Notably Mattu is incumbent Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.