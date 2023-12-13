Judo team leaves for Nationals

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

, Dec 13: Selected by the J&K Judo Association and screened by the J&K Council (JKSC), the 18-member Judo team today left for participation in the Sub-Junior Judo Championship.

The event shall take place at Kochin in Kerela from December 15 to December 18 under the banner of Judo Federation of (JFI).  Among those present t the time of screening were Suraj Bhan Singh, Dr Gagandeep Singh, Vikas Gupta and Suraj Sharma.

The Team: Boys: Gagan Singh, Jiashwr Parley, Amrit Gupta, Zahid Maqbool Khan, Hitesh Kumar Chhibber, Rashid Yousuf, Ridhum Sharma and Aman Farooq. Girls: Sony Devi, Sana Sharma, Baiza Tariq, Aisha Hassan, Infa Farooq, Anjum Akhter, Komal, Rufushia Rashid Manish Chatwal and Rahil Shafi (Coach).

 

 

