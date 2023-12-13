Judo team leaves for Nationals

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 13: Selected by the J&K Judo Association and screened by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC), the 18-member Judo team today left for participation in the Sub-Junior National Judo Championship.

The event shall take place at Kochin in Kerela from December 15 to December 18 under the banner of Judo Federation of India (JFI). Among those present t the time of screening were Suraj Bhan Singh, Dr Gagandeep Singh, Vikas Gupta and Suraj Sharma.

The Team: Boys: Gagan Singh, Jiashwr Parley, Amrit Gupta, Zahid Maqbool Khan, Hitesh Kumar Chhibber, Rashid Yousuf, Ridhum Sharma and Aman Farooq. Girls: Sony Devi, Sana Sharma, Baiza Tariq, Aisha Hassan, Infa Farooq, Anjum Akhter, Komal, Rufushia Rashid Manish Chatwal and Rahil Shafi (Coach).