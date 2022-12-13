Judo team leaves for Junior Nationals

Nl Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 13: Judo team of Jammu and Kashmir today left for participation in the Junior National Championship to be held at

Ranchi in Jharkhand from December 16 to December 19.

Earlier, during the day, the 19-member team, including eight girls, was cleared by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) screening

committee at Indoor Hall, MA Stadium, here. The team is accompanied by Jugal Kishore and Shakti Gupta as coaches while Manish

Chatwal has been named manager.

The Team: Palvi Thakur, Khushi Thakur, Jimmo Devi, Tamleek Shah Kapta, Maithili Kotwal, Tazeem Fayaz Ahmed, Anshika

Sharma, Suhani Kiran, Danish Sajad, Harsh Dev Singh, Akshay Sharma, Vishwas Jamwal, Varun Sharma, Diwakar Singh Jamwal,

Abdul Hannan Shagoo, Aryan Singh Choudhary.