JU holds 36th Inter-University NZ Youth Festival

Jammu, Tawi, Jan 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival ‘Antarnaad’ at University of Jammu on Tuesday.

The 5-day long Youth festival is being organized by University of Jammu under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

“Cultural and creative activities motivate students to achieve excellence, nurture the talents, ignite the minds and nourish the civilizational heritage for our future generations,” said the Lt Governor.

“Artistic disciplines are like windows that open up to infinite universe of creativity for youth. Music, dance, fine arts, theatre & literature encourage students to sharpen their thoughts and expand their creative horizon,” he added.

The Lt Governor encouraged the youth to hone their artistic skills and inspire others with their creativity.

“Artistic expressions are a source of intellectual inspiration. I want to see students transforming themselves as ‘Triveni’- a confluence of knowledge, science & art, a balanced personality with a sense of inquisitiveness, serene, peaceful and dynamic,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the significant role of the Universities in nurturing the talent of the younger generation.

Our cultural history, lifestyle, social settings are all integrated. If Knowledge and Science is the body, then Art is the mind. It is the perfect harmony between the two that forms the very foundation of development of any nation, observed the Lt Governor.

“The National Education Policy, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has redefined the entire education ecosystem. It fosters innovation & creativity and inspires students to participate in research & creative activities,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also sought active participation of Universities from J&K and involvement of students in preparations for the ensuing G20 event in Jammu Kashmir.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University and Dr. BS Sekhon, Joint Secretary (Youth Affairs & Sports), AIU briefed on the series of activities planned during the festival.

A souvenir of ‘Antarnaad’ was also released by the Lt Governor.