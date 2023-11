JU Basketball team leaves for NZ meet

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 01: The Basketball team of University of Jammu (JU) today left for participation in the North Zone Inter-University (Men) Tournament being held at Amity University in Gurugram from November three to November eight. The Team: Neeraj Manhas, Mayank Bali, Anuj Raja, Anuragh Thakur, Laksh Mehra, Dhanshu Verma, Ritik Sharma, Kartik Choudhary, Pranshu Thakur, Loyal Seth, Shoorveer Singh Wazir, Ayan Raina and Rohan Kumar Kundal. Hritik Khullar to accompany as coach cum manager. Earlier, the team was flagged off by Director Sports and Physical Education, JU, Dr Dawood Iqbal Baba.