JP Nadda’s Tenure As BJP National President Extended Till June 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan 17: JP Nadda’s term as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been extended till June 2024, informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the National Executive Meeting on Tuesday.

“The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024,” he said.

The decision was taken at the National Executive Meeting of the BJP here in the national capital.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda’s extension was mooted by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

JP Nadda assumed the presidency of the party in June 2019.