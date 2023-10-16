Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn’t final

Washington, Oct 16 : President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalised, a senior administration official said on Sunday.



It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support following the brutal attack by Hamas.

A trip would be a chance for Biden to personally affirm to the Israeli people that the US is standing firm behind them. But it would come amid growing fears that a looming Israeli move into Gaza could spark a wider war with devastating humanitarian consequences.

And Biden’s presence could be seen as a provocative move by Hamas’ chief sponsor, Iran, or potentially viewed as tone deaf by Arab nations as civilian casualties mount in Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already been travelling around the Mideast this past week trying to prevent the war with Hamas from igniting a broader regional conflict.



The official could not publicly discuss internal deliberations about the potential presidential travel and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Biden also made his strongest public statements yet to restrain Israel after the October 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 people including at least 30 US citizens, warning in an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday that Israel should not reoccupy Gaza.



“I think it’d be a big mistake,” Biden said. “Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas, and the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again.”



Israel left Gaza in 2005; Hamas won the elections the next year.



Still, Biden said, “taking out the extremists … is a necessary requirement”.

Biden and his administration officials have refused to criticise Israel or its bombing campaign that has killed civilians in Gaza. But they’ve urged Israel, Egypt and other nations to allow for humanitarian aid and supplies into the worsening conflict zone.



“I’m confident that Israel is going to act under the rules of war,” Biden said in the interview.