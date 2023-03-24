Job aspirants of F&ES Deptt sit on hunger strike

JAMMU : Scores of job aspirants, who had applied for various posts in the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department, demanded the Jammu and Kashmir administration to make public the report of the inquiry committee formed to probe alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The job aspirants, mostly from Kashmir, assembled in front of the main gate of Maharaja Hari Singh Park and sat on hunger strike. They said that recruitment scam in Fire and Emergency Services Department is the biggest scam but the LG administration is not admitting the same despite proofs of irregularities provided to them several times. “I am a victim of injustice by the Fire and Emergency Services Department. We applied for the posts in 2012 but it was found that there was a ‘scam’. Then we applied again in 2018 and again a ‘scam’ was found. Last year again another ‘scam’ was found,” one of the protesters said. He said the administration had formed a three-member panel headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home R K Goyal to probe the alleged irregularities in December last year but the report has not come till date. Other protesters also expressed similar concern and urged upon the concerned authorities to make the panel report public and conduct a CBI probe into the recruitment in Fire and Emergency Department. They said the deserving youth are being made to suffer under the present dispensation as in last few years, a number of recruitment scams have come to fore in Jammu and Kashmir.