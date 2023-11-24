Jmu-Sgr National Highway to remain closed for repair work on Nov 24, 25

Jammu Tawi, Nov 23: Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain suspended for two days on November 24 and 25 due to maintenance work, police said on Thursday.

“Movement of traffic between Nashri and Navyug Tunnel shall remain suspended on Friday and Saturday. No vehicle will be allowed to proceed beyond Qazigund (Kashmir) after 9 pm on Thursday towards Jammu, and from Udhampur (Jammu) towards the Kashmir Valley,” it said in an advisory.

These restrictions have been ordered in view of launching of girders at Nashri viaduct, and fixing of jet fans at Peerah and T5 tunnel to ensure the safety of travelers.