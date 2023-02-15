Jmu-Sgr Highway shut, 2,500 vehicles stranded

Ramban, Feb 14: The 294-km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed since last night due to shooting stones in Ramban district, following which 2,500 vehicles are stranded on the route, officials said.

An official told that the traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained continuously disrupted due to shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria (Ramban) since last night.

He said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been trying to clear the debris but the continuous shooting stones have been hampering operations.

“About 2,500 vehicles are stranded on the route,” he said, adding that if the weather remained favourable, the road clearance work will remain on and the highway will be restored for traffic soon.