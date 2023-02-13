JKSCERT Issues Date Sheet For Term End Exams Of 8th Standard

JAMMU, Feb 13: Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) Sunday announced date sheet for term end examinations for 8th standard.

The examinations in soft zones will commence from February-27 while in hard zones, the exams will be conducted from March-24 respectively. Joint Director Central for JKSCERT in a communique said that the Middle Standard Examination (MME) for Class 8th for Term Second of Academic Session 2022-2023 will commence from February-27. “The candidates shall take their examination at the Complex Centres identified by the respective DIETs,” the official said. JKSCERT advised the examinees to strictly adhere to all instructions for students appearing in Examination. examination for verification.

“The Complex Heads shall ensure that all the SOPs for the conducting of the examination are followed in letter and spirit,” it reads.