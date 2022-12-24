J&K’s first State Election Commissioner to complete term in Feb 2023

Jammu Tawi, Dec 23: Jammu & Kashmir’s first state
election commissioner Kewal Kumar Sharma is
completing his term in the first week of February 2023.
Sharma, who was appointed as state election
commissioner in 2020, cannot hold the office beyond
February 01, 2023 as law governing the appointment
provides that SEC shall hold the office until he attains age
of 65 years.
Born on February 2, 1958, Sharma would attain the age of
65 on February 2, 2023.
As per Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act, 1989, the
state election commissioner shall hold office as such for a
term of five years from the date on which he enters upon
his office or until he attains the age of sixty-five years,
whichever is earlier.
The state election commissioner is appointed by LG on
the recommendations of a committee consisting of the
chief minister [chairperson], a senior minister to be
nominated member by the chief minister, speaker of
Legislative Assembly, minister incharge Panchayats and
leader of opposition in legislative Assembly.
The law further provides that State Election Commissioner
shall be appointed by the Lieutenant Governor of Union
territory of Jammu and Kashmir when J&K is without an
elected government and proclamation under section 73 of
the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 is in
force.
The State Election Commission was constituted by the
Government of J&K under the J&K Panchayat Raj Act for
the first time on October 30, 2020. With the
implementation of Part IX and IXA of the Constitutional
provisions (Article 243K and Article 243-ZA) in UT of J&K,
the state election commission has constitutional status
with powers of superintendence, direction, control of
preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of all elections to
the Panchayats and Municipalities.