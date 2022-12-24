J&K’s first State Election Commissioner to complete term in Feb 2023

Jammu Tawi, Dec 23: Jammu & Kashmir’s first state

election commissioner Kewal Kumar Sharma is

completing his term in the first week of February 2023.

Sharma, who was appointed as state election

commissioner in 2020, cannot hold the office beyond

February 01, 2023 as law governing the appointment

provides that SEC shall hold the office until he attains age

of 65 years.

Born on February 2, 1958, Sharma would attain the age of

65 on February 2, 2023.

As per Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act, 1989, the

state election commissioner shall hold office as such for a

term of five years from the date on which he enters upon

his office or until he attains the age of sixty-five years,

whichever is earlier.

The state election commissioner is appointed by LG on

the recommendations of a committee consisting of the

chief minister [chairperson], a senior minister to be

nominated member by the chief minister, speaker of

Legislative Assembly, minister incharge Panchayats and

leader of opposition in legislative Assembly.

The law further provides that State Election Commissioner

shall be appointed by the Lieutenant Governor of Union

territory of Jammu and Kashmir when J&K is without an

elected government and proclamation under section 73 of

the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 is in

force.

The State Election Commission was constituted by the

Government of J&K under the J&K Panchayat Raj Act for

the first time on October 30, 2020. With the

implementation of Part IX and IXA of the Constitutional

provisions (Article 243K and Article 243-ZA) in UT of J&K,

the state election commission has constitutional status

with powers of superintendence, direction, control of

preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of all elections to

the Panchayats and Municipalities.