J&K’s comprehensive economic growth visible in every sector: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that Jammu Kashmir is the new success story in the country today with overall economic growth scripting considerable achievements in every sector.

Addressing a public function at Boys Higher Secondary School, in district Kupwara, Sinha shared the phenomenal developmental journey of the district over the last three years.

“Jammu Kashmir is the new success story in the country today. Our overall economic growth is demonstrating resilience and strength and scripting considerable achievement in every sector, bringing improvement in the lives of the people to build a strong Union Territory,” the Lt Governor said.

He inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 26 Crore at Kupwara today.

Sinha said the border district has embarked on a significant capacity building in the infrastructure sector. The projects inaugurated today are reflective of the government's commitment to provide better quality of life to the people of Kupwara, he added.

After decades of neglect, Kupwara and many other districts are now connected to mainstream of development and witnessing growth of a vibrant and inclusive economy

In the current fiscal year, J&K administration is targeting to complete 3241 works to ensure future growth and progress of all areas, Sinha said.

Highlighting the efforts of the government to accelerate the pace of development in the district, the Lt Governor said the 20 major infrastructural projects worth more than Rs 3144 Crore are under execution in Kupwara, which will be the key to future growth, bring prosperity to the population in rural and urban areas and expand the base of local market and promote entrepreneurship.

In the last financial year, 2444 development works were completed, and the first ever grid connectivity for Keran and Machil in 73 years was provided during 2021-22 enabling 19 Panchayats close to LoC to chart new pathways of progress and prosperity to secure their future as well as that of future generations, he said.

Sinha reiterated the resolve of the UT Administration to tap the huge tourism potential of Kupwara. “We have given a big boost to the tourism sector to transform the socio-economic condition of the people of this beautiful region and to provide expanded opportunities to youth,” the LG said.

He called upon PRI representatives to motivate farmers and connect them with PM Fasal Bima Yojana and other agriculture-related schemes.

Sinha further stressed on Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in the district to facilitate the creation of Farmer Producer Organizations. It should be the collective endeavour to ensure that at least 6000 youth are engaged with self-employment ventures this year and start their entrepreneurial journey, he said.

Responding to the demands projected by the PRI representatives, the Lt Governor assured that every possible step will be taken to strengthen the mobile connectivity and augment sports facilities in the district.

He further called upon the citizens to discharge their responsibility towards the government by paying for the services. Capable people should pay their power bills then only the government can waive off the bills of the poor, Sinha said.