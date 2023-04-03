JKPSI aspirants organize marathon to highlight demands

JAMMU : Aspirants of JKPSI organized a marathon of 8.1 km in Jammu city to highlight their demands which included completion of recruitment and declaration of result.

The marathon was flagged off at around 9 am from Maharaja Hari Singh Park and after encircling major check points via Gujjar Nagar, Panama Chowk and Ambedkar Park, it finally culminated at Maharaja Hari Singh Park.

Around 100 JKPSI aspirants drawn from various parts of the region participated in the marathon. The objective of the marathon was to highlight demands of JKPSI aspirants viz. completion of JKPSI recruitment, declaration of result and conduct of physical endurance test (PET). After culmination of the marathon at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, the JKPSI aspirants organized a peaceful protest demonstration and highlighted their demands with the help of placards. They urged the J&K administration to complete the recruitment process of JKPSI in all aspects without any further delay and declare the final selection list as soon as possible.