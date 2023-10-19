JKPCL, RUVNL To Purchase 1,000 MW Power From SJVN

New Delhi, Oct 19: Discoms Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) and Rajasthan Urja Vidyut Nigam Limited (RUVNL) have agreed to purchase power from energy producer SJVN Ltd.

“JKPCL and RUVNL have given their consent for purchase of 600 MW and 500 MW power, respectively, against a capacity of 1,000 MW at a tariff of Rs 2.57/kWh,” SJVN said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

SJVN Ltd has also offered power to the beneficiaries of the northern region from 1,000 MW solar PV station to be developed under CPSU scheme of the central government in Poogal tehsil of Bikaner district in Rajasthan, it said.

The power generated by the project will be used by government entities, either directly or through discoms (distribution companies).

Under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Power, SJVN Ltd is a joint venture of the central government and the government of Himachal Pradesh. (Agencies)