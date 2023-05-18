JKP wrestler Surjit lifts Bhamag Kesari Dangal

NL Corresspondent

KATRA (Reasi), May 18: Reasi wrestler Surjit of J&K Police lifted the 23rd edition of the Annual Bhamag Kesari Dangal beating Rashid of Mallerkotla in Pujab in a close contest that lasted for 18 minutes at Sardabbar, Kalsote (Moungri) in district Udhampur.

Dangal was organized by J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association in active support with J&K Police Department, J&K Bank Ltd., J&K Tourism Department and Bhamag Dangal Committee under the overall supervision of president J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma and president Udhampur District Indian Style Wrestling Association, Om Parkash Verma. Former Minister, Pawan Kumar Gupta was the chief guest, who encouraged the wrestlers and gave away the cash prizes. The chief guest, accompanied by the J&K Bank Moungari branch Manager, Manveer Singh and Rakesh Kumar (SHO), received by Shiv Kumar Sharma, advocate Swantantar Dev Kotwal, Hans Raj Thakur, Om Parkash Verma, Varinder Sharma, Lochan Singh, Channay Ram, Jay Parkash, Dhani Ram, Puran Singh, Rashid Mohd. Malik, Chuni Lal, Romesh Chander Sharma and Rakesh Kumar.