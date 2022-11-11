JKP Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam, 7  more arrested

Jammu Tawi, Nov 10: The CBI on Thursday said that it

arrested seven more accused persons involved in Jammu and

Kashmir police sub-inspector recruitment case.

According to a statement, CBI has arrested seven accused

including head constable and constables of CRPF, ASI of J&K

Police and private persons in involved in the scam.

The statement reads that the accused person were being

produced before the Court of CJM, Jammu.

“CBI had registered a case on 03.08.2022 on the request of J&K

Government against 33 accused on the allegations of

irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-

Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services

Selection Board (JKSSB),” it reads

It reads that searches were earlier conducted at various locations

in several states including J&K, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar

Pradesh, Karnataka at the premises of accused persons which led

to recovery of large number of incriminating documents and

digital evidences.

It added that out of 13 accused arrested earlier, 09 are presently

in Judicial custody and 04 are in Police custody, while

investigation is going on.