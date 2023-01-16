JKOA holds special general body meet

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 16: Special general body meeting of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA) held here yesterday to discuss and plan felicitation of the medal

winner athletes of Gujarat National Games as also to appreciation those individuals and organisations for the support.

The representatives of 23 J&K UT Sports Associations, affiliated to JKOA, attended the meeting. On the outset of the meeting, a two minutes

silence was observed in the memory of Virjender Sawhney (Patil), general secretary J&K Swimming Association and former athlete, who died last

week due to heart failure.

Later, president JKOA, Dr Ashutosh Sharma welcomed all the members and congratulated all the office bearers for participation J&K contingent in the

36th National Games held in Gujarat. He was all praise for Dr. Nirmolak Singh, chef-de-mission and his team consisting of Sharat Chander Singh,

Sahil Sharma, Brijesh Bhau and Sahil Raina to make the participation a grand success.