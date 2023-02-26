JKHCBA Polls: Sr. Adv Vikram Sharma elected President of J&K HC Bar Association

Amit Gupta Vice President, Parvesh Salaria Gen Secy, Utkarsh Pathania Treasurer

JAMMU Tawi, Feb 25: Senior-designate Advocate Vikram Sharma has been elected as new president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu and Advocate Amit Gupta as new vice president.

As per the results of the election announced after midnight, Parvesh Singh Salaria has been elected as new general secretary, Chetan Misri has been elected as new joint secretary and Utkarsh Pathania as cashier of Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

Against a total of 2193 votes, 1889 were polled in the election.

According to Senior Advocate MK Bhardwaj, former president of the Bar Association, who acted as Returning Officer, Senior-designate Advocate Vikram Sharma secured 792 votes to win the presidential chair.