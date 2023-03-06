JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning In Bandipora Dist

SRINAGAR, Mar 6: Authorities on Sunday issued an avalanche warning in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in next 24 hours, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) Monday issued a “low danger” level avalanche warning for the people living above 2400 metres above sea level in Bandipora district in the next 24 hours. People living in the specified area have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further directions.