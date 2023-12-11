JKCA’s pace quartet among 9 J&K players shortlisted for IPL Auction 2024

Agencies

Jammu, Dec 11: The young fast bowling quartet of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) namely Manit Jasrotia, Basit Bashir, Waseem Bashir and Mujtaba Yousuf, are among a total of 9 J&K players who have been shortlisted for the IPL Auction 2024, which will be held in Dubai on December 19, 2024.

333 players have been named in the final Player Auction List, out of 991 players registered for the auction, which were trimmed down by the franchisees.

A total of 77 slots are available, out of which 33 are for overseas players.

The other names from J&K include all-rounder Vivrant Sharma, who is listed at number 49; pacer Rasikh Salam, who is at number 58; all-rounder Nasir Lone and Abid Mushtaq, who are listed at 209 and 213, respectively; Shubham Pundir, who is at number 221, pacers Basit Bashir at 270, Waseem Bashir at 271, Manit Jasrotia at 303 and Mujtaba Yousuf at 312.

According to the reliable sources, most of these shortlisted players have attended trials with different franchises.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of the nine J&K players shortlisted for the Auction, just two are batters, one spinning all-rounder and other six medium pacers or fast bowling all-rounders, which is again testimony to the fact that J&K is a fast bowling hub and the only need is to hone their skill at young age.