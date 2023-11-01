JKCA U-16 team creates history; outplays Punjab in summit clash to lift trophy

NL Corresspondent

Chandigarh, Nov 1: Creating history, Jammu and Kashmir U-16 Men's cricket team lifted the title trophy by outplaying formidable Punjab in the summit clash of Balram Dass Ji Tandon Memorial Cricket Tournament at Chandigarh.

In reply to the Punjab's good total of 256 runs in their first innings, J&K scored 284/8 to win the match by virtue of the first innings lead.

J&K rode on a brilliant 6th wicket partnership of 121 runs between Shourya Chouhan and Manitvya to succeed in gaining a vital first innings lead, finally winning the match by its virtue.

Shourya took 150 balls to score magnificent 91 runs, studded with 17 delectable boundaries, while Manitvya contributed valuable 48 runs with 5 crispy boundaries. Zaid Mufti scored 38 runs, while Shiva and Rahil contributed 28 and 23 runs to the total respectively.

For Punjab, Akash Singh and Yuvraj Arora bagged 2 wickets each, while Sagar Viek, Adhiraj Singh, Aarav Deep and Samrath claimed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, batting first, Punjab had scored a good total of 256 runs in 83.5 overs in their first innings. Yamuna Singh top scored with 88 runs off 128 balls, studded with 17 boundaries, while Ravtej Singh, Aryan Sidhu and Samrath contributed 47, 29 and 25 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Arun Kumar, Shefan and Manitvya bagged 2 wickets each, while Irfan Ashraf, Saksham, Jeevesh Gupta and Shourya Chouhan claimed one wicket each.

Jeevesh Gupta of J&K was adjudged best bowler of the tournament, while Shourya Chouhan was declared man of the final match. Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA has congratulated J&K team for this exceptional achievement.

“Many many Congratulations!! Our U-16 boys have made us all proud.

They have lifted the 3rd Balram Ji Dass Tandon Memorial Tournament.

Kudos to each and everyone involved,” tweeted Brig Gupta. The J&K team is being accompanied by Zahoor Sofi as Manager, Sameer Khajuria as Head Coach, Muzaffar Mattoo as Coach, Amit Bargotra as Strength & Conditioning Coach and Dr Amir Malik as Team Physio.