JKCA announces 15-member U-23 Women’s T20 team

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 4: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has announced 15-member U-23 Women's team for T20 Trophy, being organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from December 10, 2023.

The team has been selected by the JKCA Senior Women's Selection Committee including Surabhi Dadheechi (Chairperson), Ankita Jalla and Masarat Ahad.

J&K will face Odisha in their first outing on December 10, 2023 and will take on Haryana in the next match on December 11, 2023 at 22 Yard, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

THE TEAM: Rudrakshi Chib (Captain), Chitra Singh (Vice Captain), Ananaya Sharma, Sehrish Tariq, Bawandeep Kaur, Sheena Saraf, Madhu Devi, Maria Noorain, Kajal Bhagat, Arveen Riyaz, Lalita Rai, Aanvi Singh, Manya Banotra, Shambhavi Rajput and Aditi Aryan

The team will be accompanied by Irshad Hassan as Manager, Meenu Singh Salathia as Head Coach, Anuradha Sharma as Co-Manager, Summayah Jan as Bowling Coach, Satika Sharma as Trainer, Mujtaba Wani as Video Analyst and Bisma Gulzar as Physiotherapist.