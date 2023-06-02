JKBOSE cautions students of misleading websites offering fake diplomas

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Jun 01: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Thursday said some miscreants were offering fake certificates and diplomas on the fake website of the educational board.

The board official clarified that it does not have any such website except for its official domain.

JKBOSE in a communique said, “Some miscreants have reportedly designed and developed the fake websites under the domains of www.jksos.co.in and www.jksos.org.”

It also said that the miscreants were misleading the innocent students by offering them the fake certificates and diplomas not recognized by this Board.

“The JKBOSE offers all online services through its website developed by NIC-National Informatics Centre under the domain of www.jkbose.nic.in,” reads the communique.

In this regard, JKBOSE official said that in view of reporting of fake websites, it is impressed upon all stakeholders to access the legitimate website of JKBOSE for any Board related services, access or usage of the fake website by anybody shall be squarely their own responsibility.