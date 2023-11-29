JKAS officers suspended for violation of rules, another attached

Jammu, Nov 28: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended a land department official for violation of rules in connection with transfer of officials in the Union Territory.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Abdul Hafiz Shah, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Anantnag, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.” Commissioner-Secretary, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma said in an order issued on Monday.

Shah during suspension will remain attached to the office of Divisional Commissioner in Kashmir, he said.

The order did not give any specifics on his acts which led to his suspension.

According to official sources, Shah was suspended on the direction of the Chief Secretary for violating rules in transfer of some officials.

The administration also removed Hilal Ahmed Mir, Project Officer, Wage Employment of Kupwara district, from his post and attached him to the General Administration Department.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct, Hilal Ahmed Mir is hereby attached with GAD with immediate effect,” an order of GAD said. Both officials belong to Jammu and Kashmir Administrative service.