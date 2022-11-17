JKAP to pursue cases of detained stone-throwers, pol prisoners

Jammu Tawi, Nov 16: Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), headed by Altaf Bukhari, on November 15
constituted two committees to pursue the cases of the detained J&K prisoners, including stone-throwers and political
leaders. “We will look into the cases of each and
every jailed individual. Some of them are
arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA) and
many of them might have completed their
supposed jail term, and now they deserve to
be released. We will approach the
government review committee with these
cases and pursue their release,” JKAP
general secretary Rafi Mir said, in response
to a question on the release of stone-throwers
and political prisoners in Srinagar.
He said the JKAP will try to convince the government that the boys who have
been arrested for stone-throwing should be released and given a chance to
restart a normal life with their families. “We will pursue the cases of all
political prisoners irrespective of their political ideologies.”
“If needed in some cases, the party will bear the financial expenses for the legal proceedings,” he added.
The JKAP has constituted two committees to study the cases of prisoners in the Jammu and Kashmir regions. It
has decided to form legal teams to assist these committees.
“These committees will meet the prisoners’ families so that the cases for their release are pursued vigorously,” Mr. Mir
said.
Scores of youth, activists, religious and political leaders remain behind the bars in J&K. A majority of these persons
were either arrested in the run up to the Centre’s move to abrogate special provisions of Article 370 in 2019 or after J&K
was reduced to a Union Territory (UT).