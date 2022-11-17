JKAP to pursue cases of detained stone-throwers, pol prisoners

Jammu Tawi, Nov 16: Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), headed by Altaf Bukhari, on November 15

constituted two committees to pursue the cases of the detained J&K prisoners, including stone-throwers and political

leaders. “We will look into the cases of each and

every jailed individual. Some of them are

arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA) and

many of them might have completed their

supposed jail term, and now they deserve to

be released. We will approach the

government review committee with these

cases and pursue their release,” JKAP

general secretary Rafi Mir said, in response

to a question on the release of stone-throwers

and political prisoners in Srinagar.

He said the JKAP will try to convince the government that the boys who have

been arrested for stone-throwing should be released and given a chance to

restart a normal life with their families. “We will pursue the cases of all

political prisoners irrespective of their political ideologies.”

“If needed in some cases, the party will bear the financial expenses for the legal proceedings,” he added.

The JKAP has constituted two committees to study the cases of prisoners in the Jammu and Kashmir regions. It

has decided to form legal teams to assist these committees.

“These committees will meet the prisoners’ families so that the cases for their release are pursued vigorously,” Mr. Mir

said.

Scores of youth, activists, religious and political leaders remain behind the bars in J&K. A majority of these persons

were either arrested in the run up to the Centre’s move to abrogate special provisions of Article 370 in 2019 or after J&K

was reduced to a Union Territory (UT).