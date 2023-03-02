JKABA holds Poonch Boxing meet

Poonch, Mar 02: Jammu and Kashmir Amature Boxing Association (JKABA) organised day-long District Poonch Boxing Championship involving around 50 boxers in different age and weight categories at Sports Stadium, here today.

The competition held in senior, youth, junior and sub-junior age groups of boys and girls. International volleyball player and member J&K Sports Council, Saqlain Tariq was chief guest, who interacted with the participating boxers and later presented the winners with medals and certificates of participation. He appreciated the role of boxing coaches, especially Mushtaq Ahmed of J&K Sports Council.

Ranjit Rao (SHO Poonch) was guest of honour. Among other dignitaries were Nirdosh Kumar Sharma, Mohd Tariq (chairman Shaheed Manjeet Singh Volleyball Club Poonch), Mohinder Bali, Pervaiz Ahmed Afridi, Ramnik Singh, Tanveer Ahmed Dar, Mohd Raiz, Gourav Sharma, Rohit Sharma.