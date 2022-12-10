J&K Wrestling meet gets underway

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 10: The 29th Men Free Style and & Greco Roman Style and 15th Women J&K Wrestling Championship,

organised by Wrestling Association of J&K, declared open today at Gymnasium Hall of the University of Jammu, here.

The competition was inaugurated by former India wrestler and SSP with J&K Police, Dushyant Sharma in the presence of

Association president, Vasudev Sharma, general secretary, Jai Bharat and competition director, Om Parkash. Kuldeep Singh

Jamwal, vice president J&K Olympic Association (JKOA) was guest of honour.

Dushyant Sharma encouraged the participating wresters and wished them success. Guest of honour, Kuldeep Singh

Jamwal also spoke to the participants and the officials as also members of the organising committee.

Prominent among others present in the opening function were Vijay Pehlwan, Abdual Ahad Shah, Swarn Lal and Raj

Kumar.

In this two-day event, around 170 wrestlers from districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda,

Ramban, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam and Anantnag are taking part indifferent weight groups.

“The opening day of the competition witnessed bouts of the preliminary rounds and the second day of the event shall

start at 9 am tomorrow at the same venue,” informed general secretary of the Association, Jai Bharat.