J&K wrestler Babba lifts 30th Dera Kesari Dangal title

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 14

Pahelwan Babba of Kot Bhalwal in Jammu and a trainee of Domana Akhara lifted the 30th Annual Dera Kesari Dangal title outplaying Feeza of Billawar in Kathua, who serves with J&K Police in the main bout of the played at holy Shrine of Dera Baba Banda Bahadur in Reasi on Baisakhi festival.

Dangal was organized by Dera Baba Bandha Bahadur Prabandhak Committee, Baba Banda Bahadur Sikh Samardi in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association (JKISWA) under the overall supervision of president JKISWA, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Baba Jatinder Paul Singh Sodhi (Gaddinasheen).

Saraf Singh Nag, Chairman, DDC Reasi was the chief guest, who distributed cash prizes among the winners and runners-up wrestlers. Shiv Kumar Sharma, former Joint Secretary of J&K State Sports Council presided over the function while Master Popsy, ASP Reasi was the guest of honour.

In all, 39 bouts decided in this day-long Dangal. Winner of the title bout, Babba given away Rs 6,000 cash prize while Feeza got Rs 5,000. In the second main bout, Bablu of J&K Police of Basantgarh (Udhampur) defeated Kalu of Sonipat Haryana to receive a cash prize of Rs. 5,000. Runners-up Kalu presented Rs 4,000 prize money.

The third main bout went to Ranjeet Singh of J&K Police, who defeated Atul of Delhi and 4th bout won by Mam Hussain of J&K Police beating Ankush of Sonipat.

The vote of thanks was presented by Shiv Kumar Sharma. Shiv Kumar Sharma appreciated the organisers organizers.

Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Prabandhak Committee members, who helped in conduct of this dangal included were Jatinder Paul Singh Sodhi (Gaddhinasheen), Sant Kumar Juneja (vice chairman), Prem Dureja (president), Dr. Shiv Shanker Pahwa (coordiator), Ved Makker (general secretary) and Darshan Rewari (vice president).