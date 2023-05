NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 26: All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) shall hold J&K UT Women Championship on June eight from 9 am onwards at Hotel Nek, here.

Interested female players have been advised to submit entries to Bindu Pathania, FIDE Arbiter (90866-12069), a handout issued by the AJKCA here today informed.

Last date of entries is June seven. The event is being considered as selection competition for the Women National Chess Championship.