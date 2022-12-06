J&K wins 7 medals in Karate

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 06: Jammu and Kashmir secured seven medals, including two silver in the just held Sub-Junior North Zone and All India Inter-

Zonal Championships organised by Karate India Organisation (KIO) at New Delhi.

The medal winners and other team members along with their officials were received on their arrival at Jammu by general secretary of

Amature Karate Association of J&K (AKAJK), Ambedkar Gupta.

As per a handout issued by the Association, Danish Ahmed Rather won Bronze medal in All India Inter Zone Championship in Below 70

kg weight group of Cadet boys.

In senior category of below 50 kg, Priya Sharma clinched silver while Tajamul Khan, again of senior group, bagged bronze in plus 84 kg

category.

Earlier, Danish Ahmed Rather bagged silver in North Zone Championship while Dua Mukhtar won bronze in Junior 48 kg category.

Tajamul Akbar (Junior -55 kg) and Mohd Maqbool (63 kg) also won bronze medals.

The J&K team was accompanied by Pooja Sharma and Shihan Rajan Jamwal as coach and manager respectively.