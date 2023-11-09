J&K wins 2 Gatka medals in National Games

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 09: Likewise two other disciplines of Rollball and Kalarippayattu, the indigenous game of Gatka, introduced for the first time in National Games, clinched two medals in the ongoing 37th National Games at Goa.

The eight-member J&K contingent returned with two bronze medals won in individual and team event of Farrie Soti. While promising Prabhjot Kour bagged secured individual Bronze, third place in team event of Farrie Soti came through Simranjeet Kour, Paramjeet Kour, Manjot Kour and Manpreet Kour (reserve player).

The team was accompanied by Harjinder Singh and Taranbeer Singh as coaches while Ravinder Singh was manager.

Meanwhile, on team's return, the office bearers of Gatka Association of J&K congratulated the medal winners and appreciated the support and guidance from the accompanying officials. They Association hoped for more such achievements in near future.