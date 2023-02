NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 19: Jammu and Kashmir Weightlifting Association shall hold two-day J&K Championship from tomorrow at Indoor Sports Complex of J&K Sports Council (JKSC), Bhagwati Nagar, here.

The annual event is sponsored by the JKSC and shall be conducted under the aegis of Indian Weightlifting Federation in various weight and age groups, a message circulated by the Association here today mentioned.