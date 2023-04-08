Jammu, Apr 8 : J&K UT gets 3 National Panchayat Awards in different categories. Congratulations to all the award-winning Panchayats, elected representatives & functionaries of Gram Panchayat-Sira A (Udhampur), Phalmerg (Kupwara) & Fatehpora (Baramulla). Keep up the good work, tweets official Twitter profile of The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K
