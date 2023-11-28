J&K | Udhampur Girl Writes To PM Modi, Urges Him To Build Better Roads To School

Udhampur, Nov 28: Following in the footsteps of little Seerat Naaz, a schoolgirl from the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, who urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift her school from dire straits and ensure better learning ambience and infrastructure for herself and her mates in a viral video, a ‘Divyang' (disabled) girl from Udhampur district has now come forward with a similar request for the country's most powerful leader.

Introducing herself only by her first name Kajal, the girl has written to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to build better roads leading to her school in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In her letter, she said she studies in the sixth standard at the Government Middle School in Meldi, which comes within the administrative jurisdiction of Fangyal panchayat of the Udhampur district.

Sharing her everyday ordeal and that of her friends at school, Kajal, in her letter to PM Modi, said such is the prevailing state of the only approach road to the institution that she fell down many times while commuting on it.

“I fell down many times on this road on my way to school. Such is the prevailing state of the road that it has become nothing short of a risk for me and my friends commuting on it. I urge you (PM Modi) to build us better roads leading to the school,” little Kajal said in her letter.

Kajal's impassioned letter to the country's most powerful leader has drawn the spotlight on the plight of students studying at this government school.

The school houses a total of 101 students, including many who are differently abled. With the only approach road to the school rendered in a non-motorable state currently, the students have no option but to walk to school, risking falls and accidents.

Ranjeet Singh Kotwal, the assistant district development commissioner in Udhampur, took note of Kajal's plight and her desperate appeal for better roads to school.

Kotwal said, “I thank her for bringing this matter to our notice through her letter (to PM Modi). I will hold immediate discussions with the deputy commissioner and arrange all amenities either through my department or any other. I will take this matter forward with the officials concerned and ensure that her concerns are addressed at the earliest.” (Agencies)