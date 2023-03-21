J&K Transport Deptt awarded at NRTI Summit

Jammu Tawi, MARCH 20: The Transport department of Jammu and Kashmir was today awarded at National Railway and Transportation Innovation (NRTI) Summit, held in Kochi, Kerala.

The J&K Transport department was represented by Transport Commissioner and Additional Secretary, Transport Department during the Summit.

The Award was conferred to J&K along with Tamil Nadu by the Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI.

The officers from J&K also participated in the panel discussions and other technical sessions during the Summit.