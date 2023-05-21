J&K to uplift 285 most backward Panchayats during this year

Selected Panchayats to get additional funding of Rs 10 lakh each; DCs to prepare plans

Nasir Azam

Srinagar, May 20 (KNO): As part of its ambitious “Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme,” the Jammu & Kashmir government will select 285 most backward Panchayats to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people residing in these areas.

Documents accessed by KNO reveal that 285 villages would be selected for funding under the programme in J&K.

“285 Most Backward Panchayats (One Most Backward Panchayat per Block) shall be selected from 4291 Panchayats of UT of J&K, on the basis of least aggregate score obtained on the selected 100 parameters/ indicators in the Panchayat Development Index (PDI) in the concerned Block,” reads documents.

In the UT's budget for 2023-24 unveiled in the Parliament in March this year, the Union Government kept Rs 28.50 crore provision for “Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme.

The scheme is modelled on the Aspirational District Programme” of the Government of India and UT administration's “Aspirational Block Development Programme”.

According to the scheme guidelines, the Aspirational Panchayats shall be developed through convergence of various ongoing district / UT schemes and centrally sponsored schemes / programmes.

These villages would be entitled to additional financial assistance of Rs 10 Lakh each after achieving saturation in the

Parameters of soil health cards, land pass books, Kissan credit cards, Shram cards issued to eligible labourers, 100 percent Institutional Births, 100 percent vaccination of children in the age group of 9-11 months, zero percent out of school children,100 percent solid waste collection & treatment, Aadhar seeding with MGNREGA cards and issuance of golden cards under PMJAY SEHAT.

As per scheme guidelines, it shall be implemented under the overall supervision of the district development commissioner (DDC).

“For smooth implementation of the programme, a nodal officer shall be designated by the DDC at district level from the Rural Development Department. District development commissioners shall prepare Aspirational Panchayat Development Plans (ABDP) in convergence with other schemes for the speedy development of the Aspirational Panchayats,” the documents state.(KNO)