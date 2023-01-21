J&K to celebrate National Voters’ Day on Jan 25

Jammu Tawi, Jan 20: As Jammu and Kashmir is set to celebrate

National Voters’ Day on January 25, 2023, the government

impressed has upon all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional

Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of the

Departments, Managing Directors of all PSUs and Corporations

to strictly comply with the instructions of the Election Commission

of India.

A circular has been issued by the government under number 04-

JK(GAD) of 2023, dated 20-01-2023, reads that the National

Voters’ Day is being celebrated across the country on 25th

January, 2023, with the theme of “Nothing like voting, I vote for

sure.”

In order to ensure befitting celebrations across the Union territory

of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India has

desired that necessary instructions be issued to Schools and

Educational Institutions for organizing events like debates,

discussions, competitions (drawing, skit, song, painting, essay

etc) on the above mentioned theme, he circular reads.

The said events shall be organized after 01:00 P.M. as per

appropriate COVID-19 guidelines/protocol in place, it added.

It has further been desired that educational institutions as well as

staff and officers in the Government Departments/PSUs and

offices in Union Territory be administered the NVD pledge on

National Voters’ Day, it added.

“The photographs of these events, need to be uploaded using

hashtag #NVD2023, #VoteDeneJayenge, #NothingLikeVoting,

#BridgingTheVotingGap, MyVoteMyPower on their respective

social media handles or website, wherever possible.”

“It has also been intimated that Election Commission of India

song ‘Main Bharat Moon’ shall be launched on the NVD, the link

of which shall be available on ECI website

(www.eci.gov.in & www.ecisveep.nic.in) from 1:00 p.m. on 25th

January, 2023 and the offices/PSUs under various Departments

as well as the educational institutions shall be asked to play the

song and upload the photographs on their social media handles

using hashtag MainBharatHoon, #VoteDenejayenge.”

Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries,

Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners/Heads of the

Departments/ Managing Directors of all PSUs/Corporations to

strictly comply with the instructions of the Election Commission of

India and ensure appropriate National Voters’ Day Celebration

across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the circular

added.