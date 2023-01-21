J&K to celebrate National Voters’ Day on Jan 25

Jammu Tawi, Jan 20: As Jammu and Kashmir is set to celebrate
National Voters’ Day on January 25, 2023, the government
impressed has upon all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional
Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of the
Departments, Managing Directors of all PSUs and Corporations
to strictly comply with the instructions of the Election Commission
of India.
A circular has been issued by the government under number 04-
JK(GAD) of 2023, dated 20-01-2023, reads that the National
Voters’ Day is being celebrated across the country on 25th
January, 2023, with the theme of “Nothing like voting, I vote for
sure.”
In order to ensure befitting celebrations across the Union territory
of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India has
desired that necessary instructions be issued to Schools and
Educational Institutions for organizing events like debates,
discussions, competitions (drawing, skit, song, painting, essay
etc) on the above mentioned theme, he circular reads.
The said events shall be organized after 01:00 P.M. as per
appropriate COVID-19 guidelines/protocol in place, it added.
It has further been desired that educational institutions as well as
staff and officers in the Government Departments/PSUs and
offices in Union Territory be administered the NVD pledge on
National Voters’ Day, it added.
“The photographs of these events, need to be uploaded using
hashtag #NVD2023, #VoteDeneJayenge, #NothingLikeVoting,
#BridgingTheVotingGap, MyVoteMyPower on their respective
social media handles or website, wherever possible.”
“It has also been intimated that Election Commission of India
song ‘Main Bharat Moon’ shall be launched on the NVD, the link
of which shall be available on ECI website
(www.eci.gov.in & www.ecisveep.nic.in) from 1:00 p.m. on 25th
January, 2023 and the offices/PSUs under various Departments
as well as the educational institutions shall be asked to play the
song and upload the photographs on their social media handles
using hashtag MainBharatHoon, #VoteDenejayenge.”
