J&K to act against employees for making critical comments on social media

Jammu Tawi, Feb 19:

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all administrative secretaries to monitor social media networks and identify the employees who make negative comments about government policies and issue them with notices.

Chief Secretary AK Mehta issued the directive at a meeting here on Friday, with instructions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) to issue the necessary circular, according to sources.

During the meeting, they stated that some government employees have been critical of the government’s policies and achievements, as well as making negative comments on social media platforms.

According to them, Mehta directed all administrative secretaries to arrange for regular monitoring of social media networks and issue notices to these employees with intimation to the GAD.

According to sources, as a follow-up to the chief secretary’s directives, the concerned district magistrates sent urgent messages to all district and sectoral officers, instructing them to inform their subordinates about the directives until the GAD issued the necessary circular.