J&K thrash Baroda by 94 runs to script 2nd consecutive win

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 13: Clinical Jammu and Kashmir registered second consecutive victory by thrashing Baroda in an easy contest by a

big margin of 94 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC Mumbai today.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, J&K scored a big total of 282 runs in 49 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process.

Opening batter Vivrant Sharma and explosive Abdul Samad scored 64 runs each, while Fazil Rashid contributed 55 runs and

Henan Malik made 45 runs. While Vivrant hit 7 fours and one six in his 87 ball, Samad smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes in his brisk 52-

ball knock.

Both these batters alongwith Fazil showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up brilliant half-centuries. Henan too was solid and

composed in his 60-ball knock. Jatin Wadhawan (27) and Abid Mushtaq (11*) were the other contributors.

For Baroda, medium pacers LI Meriwala and Varun Aaron bagged 2 wickets each, while A Sheth and Bhargav Bhatt

claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Baroda managed to score 188 runs in 43.2 overs, thus lost the match by a big margin of 94 runs. Skipper Ambati

Rayudu top scored with 49 runs off 63 balls including 6 boundaries, while NA Rathva, A Sheth and Bhanu Pania contributed

30, 29 and 28 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Vivrant Sharma captured 4 wickets by conceding 22 runs in his 4.3 overs, while Abid Mushtaq bagged 3 wickets by

giving away 33 runs in his 10 overs. Sahil Lotra took 2 wickets by conceding 28 runs in 10 overs, while Yudhvir Singh claimed all

important wicket of Rayudu.

J&K will take on Nagaland in the next outing on November 14.

The Sub Committee Members of JKCA including Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration; Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal

Affairs and Cricketer Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA congratulated the team for this splendid

victory.

“#Vijay Hazare Trophy. After a nail biting win yesterday a comprehensive victory today.

That’s the stuff JKCA sr players are made of. Splendid all round performance. Miles to go before we sleep. Carry on & remain

focussed. Well done. Manzil abhi door hai,” tweeted Brig Gupta

Majid Dar, Member Cricket Development Kashmir, Roopali Slathia, Member Cricket Advisory Committee and Senior Selectors of

JKCA also congratulated the team for this big win.

The team is being accompanied by former International cricketer Ajay Sharma as coach, Rajan

Singh and Sandeep Singh as Manager and Co-Manager respectively, Tanmay Srivastava as Fielding

Coach, Sunny Kumar as Trainer, Danish Idrees as Performance Analyst, Jatinder Gupta as Physio and

Naresh as Masseur.