JK Textbook containing grave errors; distribution stopped

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal, Jun 02 (KNO):

Though the officials have claimed that the distribution of the book ‘Just Play' has been stopped, the errors have revealed the sorry state of affairs in the department and disappointed the people.

In the book, many English words are wrongly translated into Urdu. For example, an ‘Elephant' has been translated as ‘Koyal' which is a bird.

“Such carelessness from the department can create a negative impact on the students and ruin their future,” a parent of a student studying in a government school in Ganderbal told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

He said the “grave mistakes” have punctured the balloon of the education department that has been claiming of improving the standards in the government-run schools and success in the recently-launched enrollment drive under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“There are several mistakes throughout the book. We request the LG administration to look into the matter,” said another parent.

He said that after many years, the government through its enrollment drive encouraged parents to admit their children to government schools. “Today, we would like to ask the government on what basis should we choose government schools for our children,” he said.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal admitted the error and said the link has been developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). “They gave it to Samagra Shiksha who provided it to us,” he said.

“We have checked the books, and we have taken notice of the errors. The book will be issued to students only after making corrections. As of now, we have stopped the distribution of the book,” he said—(KNO)