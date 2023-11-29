J&K Students Assn urges Amit Shah and LG to drop UAPA charges

Srinagar, Nov 28: Jammu & Kashmir Students Association on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to drop UAPA charges against seven Kashmiri students and sought mercy on humanitarian grounds.

Seven students enrolled at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir were arrested on November 20 after allegedly celebrating India's World Cup loss in the final.

In a statement, National Convenor of Association Nasir Khuehami urged Amit Shah and Sinha to drop UAPA charges against the students, as this punishment could ruin their futures.

“The UAPA charges will have serious consequences on the academic and future career of the students and should be withdrawn,” he said.

“The charges may also lead to serious psychosomatic repercussions for the students and, therefore, should be withdrawn. We request them to give chance to the students to continue their studies and restore their faith in the ethical standing of your Institution and the fair constitution of India, so that the children will find some retrieve and their futures are preserved,“ Khuehami added.

National spokesperson of Association Aadil Bhat condemned abusing non-local students.

“There is no place for such behaviour in a civilised society. The issue should be resolved amicably, rather than taking it to Court and Police station. We are not justifying their act, but such charges will result in their career assassination,” he added.