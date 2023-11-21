J&K student contingent visits Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House

New Delhi, Nov 20: In an enriching endeavour, a contingent comprising 780 students, mentors and administrative staff from the various universities and colleges of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House in the National Capital.

The students embarked on the unique educational journey, as part of the “College on Wheels” initiative.

The highlight of Day-2 of the visit was the brief interaction between the students and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha & Lok Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House.

The Secretary-General commended the initiative taken by Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman Higher Education Council, Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu. He appreciated the collaborative effort to provide students with the opportunity to visit significant places, emphasizing the importance of such educational journeys in shaping well-rounded individuals.

Complimenting the students, the Secretary-General acknowledged their wisdom and sense of understanding and exuded confidence in their potential to excel in their future endeavours. The Vice-Chancellor also presented a memento to Utpal Kumar Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor University of Jammu observed, “We believe in providing our students with diverse learning experiences that go beyond the confines of traditional classrooms”. The College on Wheels initiative aims to broaden horizons and nurture well-rounded individuals equipped for the challenges of the real world,” remarked Rai.

At Parliament House, the contingent had the privilege of interacting with officials and gaining insights into the legislative process. They also had an opportunity to explore the historic halls of the Parliament House.

Subsequently, the contingent was welcomed to the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India. Exploring the historic halls and gardens, they immersed themselves in the rich heritage and grandeur of the country's highest office.