J&K Startup Policy nurturing youth to pursue innovation, entrepreneurship

Jammu Tawi, Jan 23: Jammu and Kashmir government is building an encouraging ecosystem for nurturing

innovation and start-ups in the Union Territory with liberal funding.

Under the ‘J&K Startup Policy 2018-2028’, the UT administration aims to nurture and inspire the young and

entrepreneurial brains of Jammu and Kashmir to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship by creating a

vibrant and conducive start-up environment in the region.

Some focus sectors have been identified under this policy which inter alia included Construction and

Engineering, Food Processing and Allied activities, Agriculture including Horticulture and Floriculture,

Textiles, Apparel and Fashion Technology, Renewable Energy, Handicrafts and Handlooms and their design

element, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing besides Information Technology enabled services

among others.

The main objective of ‘J&K Startup Policy 2018-2028’ is to facilitate and nurture the growth of at least 500

new start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir in next 10 years. The objective also includes establishing at least 10

new state-of-the-art incubators including private sector, facilitate access to early stage investments for

aspiring and existing start-ups, setting up of innovation labs in selected Higher Secondary Schools and

Colleges and setting up of at least three fabrication labs, one each in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions

besides creating a strong institutional framework for effective implementation, monitoring and evaluation of

this policy.

The policy also focuses on innovative projects like ideas capable of introducing new or disruptive

technology in the development of existing and new products, processes or services, capable of addressing

any of the present challenges before the society at large in an effective manner. The policy also provides

special focus on start-ups, promotion of platforms like start-up hub, incubator, angel investors, innovation

labs, Entrepreneurship Development Cells and Fabrication Lab among others.

The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has been declared the nodal

agency for implementation of the policy and Director, JKEDI has been designated as the UT nodal officer.

The policy also provides various benefits and incentives to the entity recognized as a start-up. The

government provides co-working space with uninterruptible high-speed internet to the selected recognized

start-ups at a subsidized price through JKEDI at its campuses in Pampore and Bari-Brahmana and all the 22

district centres besides a monthly allowance of Rs. 10,000 (for a period of one year) is also being paid to the

start-ups.

Similarly, startups are provided one time assistance of Rs 10 Lakh for Product Research and

Development/Marketing/Publicity. The scheme also has provision of 100 per cent subsidy on purchase and

installation of Diesel Generator set or Solar/Wind Generator or Hybrid Solar Wind System to the recognized

start-ups.

Considerably, the start-up ecosystem in J&K comprises of local versions or mimics of national players like

Ola, Uber, Amazon, Flipkart and Zomato as these unicorns have minimal presence in the region in terms of

service areas or penetration level.